The Canny Chocolate company based at Business Works in South Shields ran by will mark the royal occasion with some new chocolate created specifically for the event.

Kevin Reay, founder of the company has created a royal box of chocolates inspired by the King’s favourite flavours from research he conducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Reay of The Canny Chocolate company

The flavours include Lemon Cream, English Garden Mint, Strawberry Jam and Belgian Milk Chocolate with.

A 100g bar of Belgian Milk Chocolate has also been created which is wrapped in the British flag to give it a royal authentic look.

Royal box of chocolates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevn said: “I spent a lot of time researching for the King’s favourite flavours and a lemon cream is his favourite dessert so that had to go in the box. The other chocolate I’ve gone with are traditional english tea time flavours.

“My favourite has to be the lemon cream which is a white chocolate lemon cream and it’s absolutely delicious.

READ MORE: South Shields Museum launches exciting new exhibition

Customers Janet and Peter Wynn came along to try out the new royal chocolates, they said: “We really like it, it’s really nice and creamy and tastes lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal chocolates

Kevin has also received good feedback from customers who are ordering the chocolate for coronations parties of their own or as a keepsake to remember the special occasion.

The royal box which includes 12 chocolates costs £14.50 and the 100g bar of chocolate costs £4.95 and are available to buy for a limited time which can be ordered from https://thecannychocolatecompany.com/collections/all

All of the chocolate at The Canny Chocolate Company is handmade with love and passion. As well as the royal chocolate Kevin produces an exclusive range of chocolate, chocolate truffles and chocolate gifts to suit all occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad