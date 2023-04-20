South Shields Museum & Art Gallery introduces an exciting new exhibition on 22nd April.

Inspired by the Lindisfarne Gospels has been created by a group of local amateur calligraphers who meet weekly at Mortimer Community Centre.

The artists visited the Lindisfarne Gospels exhibition at the Laing Art Gallery last year and then spent several weeks creating their own responses to the question: What do you take as Gospel?

Featuring calligraphy, illuminated lettering, Celtic knotwork, handmade books, photographs and draft pieces, the groups worked with two guest artists Yvette Ja and Carrie Dennison- who taught them traditional bookbinding and Celtic knotwork.

Angela Reed, leader of Creative Calligraphy, said: “The groups have thoroughly enjoyed working with Yvette and Carrie and taking inspiration from their workshops, as well as the manuscript itself. We hope the exhibition inspires other people to take up a creative pursuit– you never know where it might lead!”

The Lindisfarne Gospels is widely accepted as the most spectacular manuscript to survive from Anglo-Saxon England. Written on Holy Isalnd in the eighth century, they are now part of the collection at the British Library.

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, said: “Through the monastery at Jarrow the borough played a significant role in the Anglo-Saxon golden age that produced the LindisfarneGospels.

“We’re delighted to be able to host this exhibition that presents a response by avery talented group of local people to this great artistic and cultural milestone.”

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday 22 April and will be displayed at the museum until 30 September 2023.