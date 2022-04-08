Whether you’re working right through, looking forward to a full fortnight off or just making the most of precious moments with loved ones, heading out for a bite to eat is the perfect way to catch up.

But, where to go? In South Tyneside, you're truly spoilt for choice with some great places to visit.

Peckish for a pizza or craving a curry – there will definitely be somewhere on the borough’s food scene to satisfy your appetite and offer options for hungry customers of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have been recommending their favourite places for a bite to eat. Fancy giving any of them a try during the Easter holidays?

We asked the readers to shout out their top three eateries in and around our towns and villages to help YOU try somewhere new in the coming weeks, and shout about some of our wonderful local businesses.

At time of writing, here are some of the most popular places with Gazette readers on our Facebook page.

Click here to add your own to the post and see if one of your favourites has made the list. Happy dining, everyone:

Black's Corner, St Bedes, East Boldon: Recommended by Angela Miller Robinson, Kiz Leedham and Jade Matthews.

Bravi, North Street, South Shields: Recommended by Kathryn Clark, Caroline Spowart and Chris Gary Parvia.

Colman's Seafood Temple, Sea Road, South Shields: Recommended by Karen Craig, Denise Houston and Bev Peco.

Eastern Touch, Station Approach, East Boldon: Recommended by Sean Allen, Catherine Miller and Stephen Tucknutt.

Friez & Burgz, Fowler Street, South Shields: Recommended by Neil Atkinson, Leigh Roberts and Adam Hodgson.

Mambo's Wine and Dine, Winchester Street, South Shields: Recommended by Melissa Hayes, Caroline Annable and Graham Marchant.

Pacino's, Ocean Road, South Shields: Recommended by Lauren Angus, Anna Chambers and Emma Lunt.

Radhuni, Ocean Road, South Shields: Recommended by Carol McDevitt, Linda Jones and Phil Somers.

Tandoori International, Ocean Road, South Shields: Recommended by Shirley Miller and Sandra Connolly.

Tuscano’s, Winchester Street, South Shields: Recommended by Joanne Thornton, Gemma Hodgson and Andrea Charles.

Wolfmann's, Sunderland Road, South Shields: Recommended by Angela Ray and Rob Sampson.