Every food stall at South Shields food festival Great North Feast In The Park this weekend
The next couple of days will see a return to a much-loved annual event in South Shields when Great North Feast In The Park returns to Bents Park this bank holiday weekend.
Anyone who is unable to attend the food festival this weekend doesn’t need to feel as though they are missing out, though! The event returns to the same South Tyneside site on Saturday, August 26, Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28 for the summer bank holiday.
The three day event will run from 11am on Saturday, May 27 until the bank holiday on Monday, May 29 and will showcase street food as well as other stall and performances from local retailers, groups and artists. Each day will come to a close at 6pm.
Which street food stalls will be at the South Shields food festival this weekend?
Festival organisers have released the full list of attractions and food stalls with three categories of things to see, street food vendors, other stalls and live music.
The street food vendors are as follows:
- Little Somboon Kitchen
- InBreadKitchen
- Flankman
- Hatch76
- Phi Pie
- Tandoori Naan Hut
- Smokiedokies
- Deli Churros UK
- Mr Chipstix
- Smokey Joes
- Fat Hippo Fleet
- Truly Madly Pizza
- Twisted Chick
- Armenian Family Street Kitchen
- Sprinkles Ices
- Istanbul Grill
- Mivesi
- Tiger Grill
What other market stalls will be at Great North Feast In The Park in South Shields?
The full list of announced other market stalls are:
- The Brownie Bar
- Simply Cheesecake
- Cassie’s Kitchen
- Doggy Delish
- Travelling Bee Company
- L of a Bake
- The Cherry Tree Preserves
- Sprinkled
- Ringtons
- R Place
- Media Markt PL
- Calder's Kitchen
- Arthur&Luna
- Retro Shots
- Stateside Treat Emporium
- The Fruit Kitchen
- Mr Vikkis
- Gorilla Gifts
- The Hedgehog Bakery
- The Dales Fudge Company
- RSPB
- The Stray Candle co
- Flavour Before Fire
- Serenity Wellness Centre
- Boulevard
- The Fruit Kitchen
- Oh My Nosh
Which musicians are performing at South Shields’ Great North Feast In The Park this weekend?
With three days of entertainment on offer, there are plenty of local acts getting ready to entertain the crowds.
Saturday, May 27 will see Kieran Hooper, Andrew Usher and Sam Rea take to the stage while the festival will offer Sunday slots from David Stoker, Connor Pattison and Connor Haley.
Closing the weekend of live music will be Charlie Whyte, Glen Lambie and Lottie Appleton.