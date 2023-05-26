News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Every food stall at South Shields food festival Great North Feast In The Park this weekend

Foodies are set for a fantastic weekend in South Tyneside with some amazing stalls available to browse and buy from.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 26th May 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read

The next couple of days will see a return to a much-loved annual event in South Shields when Great North Feast In The Park returns to Bents Park this bank holiday weekend.

Anyone who is unable to attend the food festival this weekend doesn’t need to feel as though they are missing out, though! The event returns to the same South Tyneside site on Saturday, August 26, Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28 for the summer bank holiday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three day event will run from 11am on Saturday, May 27 until the bank holiday on Monday, May 29 and will showcase street food as well as other stall and performances from local retailers, groups and artists. Each day will come to a close at 6pm.

Every food stall at South Shields food festival Great North Feast In The Park this weekendEvery food stall at South Shields food festival Great North Feast In The Park this weekend
Every food stall at South Shields food festival Great North Feast In The Park this weekend
Most Popular

Which street food stalls will be at the South Shields food festival this weekend?

Festival organisers have released the full list of attractions and food stalls with three categories of things to see, street food vendors, other stalls and live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The street food vendors are as follows:

  • Little Somboon Kitchen
  • InBreadKitchen
  • Flankman
  • Hatch76
  • Phi Pie
  • Tandoori Naan Hut
  • Smokiedokies
  • Deli Churros UK
  • Mr Chipstix
  • Smokey Joes
  • Fat Hippo Fleet
  • Truly Madly Pizza
  • Twisted Chick
  • Armenian Family Street Kitchen
  • Sprinkles Ices
  • Istanbul Grill
  • Mivesi
  • Tiger Grill

What other market stalls will be at Great North Feast In The Park in South Shields?

The full list of announced other market stalls are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • The Brownie Bar
  • Simply Cheesecake
  • Cassie’s Kitchen
  • Doggy Delish
  • Travelling Bee Company
  • L of a Bake
  • The Cherry Tree Preserves
  • Sprinkled
  • Ringtons
  • R Place
  • Media Markt PL
  • Calder's Kitchen
  • Arthur&Luna
  • Retro Shots
  • Stateside Treat Emporium
  • The Fruit Kitchen
  • Mr Vikkis
  • Gorilla Gifts
  • The Hedgehog Bakery
  • The Dales Fudge Company
  • RSPB
  • The Stray Candle co
  • Flavour Before Fire
  • Serenity Wellness Centre
  • Boulevard
  • The Fruit Kitchen
  • Oh My Nosh

Which musicians are performing at South Shields’ Great North Feast In The Park this weekend?

With three days of entertainment on offer, there are plenty of local acts getting ready to entertain the crowds.

Saturday, May 27 will see Kieran Hooper, Andrew Usher and Sam Rea take to the stage while the festival will offer Sunday slots from David Stoker, Connor Pattison and Connor Haley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Closing the weekend of live music will be Charlie Whyte, Glen Lambie and Lottie Appleton.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:South ShieldsSouth Tyneside