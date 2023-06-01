Every new food hygiene rating in South Tyneside given out in May including South Shields, Hebburn and more

Inspectors have been busy again this month and there are plenty of updates.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for all the South Tyneside businesses which were inspected across May 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Collage Maker-01-Jun-2023-12-20-PM-3666.jpg These are some of the sites with new food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside. Photo: Google/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . Asda, South Shields Asda on Coronation Street in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Biddick Hall Junior School Biddick Hall Junior School was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Hot n Tasty Hot n Tasty on Laygate in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection. Photo: Google Photo Sales