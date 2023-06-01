News you can trust since 1849
Every new food hygiene rating in South Tyneside given out in May including South Shields, Hebburn and more

Inspectors have been busy again this month and there are plenty of updates.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for all the South Tyneside businesses which were inspected across May 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are some of the sites with new food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside.

Asda on Coronation Street in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

Biddick Hall Junior School was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Hot n Tasty on Laygate in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

