Historic South Shields pub set to reopen with 80s discos, quizzes, and live sport

The Dolly Peel is under new ownership.

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields, is set to reopen to members of the public later this autumn as the venue undergoes a refurbishment following its new ownership.

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, is undergoing a refurbishment as part of its new ownership. | Google Maps

Since then, a post on ‘The New Dolly Peel - South Shields’ Facebook page has given an insight into what the future has instore for the historic pub.

The post states: “The Dolly Peel is currently closed for refurbishment as of today [Monday, October 13] and will reopen in roughly two weeks time.

“Please follow the new Facebook page ‘The New Dolly Peel - South Shields’ for live music, 80s and 90s DJ/disco, quizzes, live sports and much more.

“Hope to see you all there when we reopen!”

To keep up to date with The Dolly Peel, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581947348673.