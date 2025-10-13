Historic South Shields pub set to reopen with 80s discos, quizzes, and live sport
The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields, is set to reopen to members of the public later this autumn as the venue undergoes a refurbishment following its new ownership.
Popular landlords Karen and Chris McKellar left the pub on Saturday, October 11, after the brewery sold the building.
Since then, a post on ‘The New Dolly Peel - South Shields’ Facebook page has given an insight into what the future has instore for the historic pub.
The post states: “The Dolly Peel is currently closed for refurbishment as of today [Monday, October 13] and will reopen in roughly two weeks time.
“Please follow the new Facebook page ‘The New Dolly Peel - South Shields’ for live music, 80s and 90s DJ/disco, quizzes, live sports and much more.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
“Hope to see you all there when we reopen!”
To keep up to date with The Dolly Peel, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581947348673.