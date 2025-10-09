Popular landlords announce they are leaving a historic South Shields pub
Karen and Chris McKellar, the landlords of The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, have announced on social media that they will be leaving the historic pub on Saturday, October 11.
The pair are stepping away from the venue due to the brewery selling the pub - with the pub being put up for sale earlier this year for £125,000.
Karen and Chris’ post on social media said: “It is with great sadness we are announcing that we will be leaving The Dolly Peel due to the brewery selling the building.
“The doors will be closing on Saturday the 11th October at the end of they day.
“We would like to thank the staff for all their hard work and the customers for their support over the last 18 months.
“Please join us in our last week for a drink.”
Members of the public were keen to share their memories on the landlords’ post, with the pub very popular with residents in the local community.
One simply said “gutted”, while another stated: “No way man! This pub has been my family local for years”.
In August, the pub’s regular customers hosted a 12-hour darts marathon at The Dolly Peel, where they raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.