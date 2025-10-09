Popular landlords announce they are leaving a historic South Shields pub

The landlords of a historic South Shields pub are having to call last orders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen and Chris McKellar, the landlords of The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, have announced on social media that they will be leaving the historic pub on Saturday, October 11.

The pair are stepping away from the venue due to the brewery selling the pub - with the pub being put up for sale earlier this year for £125,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen and Chris’ post on social media said: “It is with great sadness we are announcing that we will be leaving The Dolly Peel due to the brewery selling the building.

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

“The doors will be closing on Saturday the 11th October at the end of they day.

“We would like to thank the staff for all their hard work and the customers for their support over the last 18 months.

“Please join us in our last week for a drink.”

Members of the public were keen to share their memories on the landlords’ post, with the pub very popular with residents in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One simply said “gutted”, while another stated: “No way man! This pub has been my family local for years”.

In August, the pub’s regular customers hosted a 12-hour darts marathon at The Dolly Peel, where they raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.