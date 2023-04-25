Research commissioned by the Modern Milkman, the sustainable doorstep delivery service for fresh produce and household goods, shows that a key aspiration for over a third (36%) of Brits is to continue to support the future of the planet. However, there has been a considerable drop in homes keeping up their sustainability efforts in 2023 when compared to last year (26% vs 38% respectively) due to the cost of living crisis.

To help support the nation work towards a greener future, while making their valuable and hard-earned money go even further, Simon Mellin, CEO and Founder of Modern Milkman, has shared his thrifty top tips.

Simon said: “Food prices continue to rapidly increase and the recent rise of 19.2% reported by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) is of major concern to households across the country. With salad and vegetables currently topping the list of foods with significantly higher prices, it’s important that families are supported, not only in putting food on the table but also that they are able to maximise every food shop whilst minimising their environmental impact.

“Our research has found that Brits don’t see a greener lifestyle as cost effective, meaning that the current economic climate is creating a barrier for those wanting to do their bit for the planet.

“With Brits putting value for money above green credentials, we want to help our customers get more from their grocery shop - helping sustainability aspirations as well as their bank balance!”

Urge to minimise food waste (photo: Adobe)

Simon’s tips include:

1. Get by on your own supply

Growing vegetables from scraps is the perfect way to nip waste in the bud. It cuts down on costs as well as plastic and it’s a fun way to get some fresh air.

2. Know your dates

Become more shelf-conscious of what’s in your kitchen by using best-before and use-by dates to keep track of your food. But, what is the difference between the two?

Best-before dates, also known as BBEs (best before ends), are all about when a product hits its peak and slowly starts to lose its quality – though that doesn’t mean it needs to be thrown away. It’s still perfectly okay to eat produce that’s reached or exceeded its best before date, providing you’ve stored it according to the instructions.

A use-by date, also known as an expiration date, tells you when a perishable item is no longer safe to eat.

3. Get creative with your culinary skills

Whilst all foods have a shelf life, all is not lost as a little culinary creativity can stop leftovers from being banished to the bin.

4. Give food the freeze

To reduce food waste with ease, give it a freeze. Freezing food delays the inedible as it locks in all the good stuff and stops bacteria from growing – meaning that it’s usually safe to eat frozen food past its expiration date.

