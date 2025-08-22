Shields Gazette readers have reacted to Marco Pierre White bringing a new restaurant to South Shields.

The venue, which focuses on steaks, seafood and cocktails, is expected to start welcoming guests in early October.

Owned by Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, it is also expected to create more than 10 full and part-time jobs in its opening phase.

Shields Gazette readers have been reacting to the news, with many welcoming the brand new venue to South Shields.

Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine with Marco Pierre White. | Other 3rd Party

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Gary Wastell: “A new place for Sunday dinner.”

Denise Bainbridge: “I would say there are a lot of well off people living in the South Tyneside and the surrounding areas, or just working class folk who like to treat themselves after a hard week at work who will love this addition to the fine restaurant market in South Tyneside.

“Horses for courses as they say and it depends on what you like to spend your money on.

“People will travel a good few miles for good food, service and ambience. Good luck to the owners.”

Carla Brown: “Can’t wait to try it.”

Sandra Bryson: “Good luck Sarah and Craig - Marco is fab, I've watched him on TV for years.

Ian Callender: “Good luck and I’m sure it will enhance an already very good dining experience.”

John Ali Allen: “Omg, has Marco been to Shields?”

Marie Clayton: “I can't wait to visit and make it our new date night venue.”

An example of how Mr White's South Shields will look when it opens in October. | Other 3rd Party

Lee Gosling: “South Shields, the Jewel of the Tyne.”

Charlene Davidson: “So happy about this!”

Paul Midgley: “Great news for Shields and and huge endorsement for this great venue.”

Susan Parker: “Good luck both of you - people will always go out and eat if it’s good food.”

Deborah Challis: “Amazing! Exactly what the area needs.”

Dawn Lyon: “I think that's great.”

Grant Scott: “Well done guys - smash it of the park.”

Sheila Hepworth: “How exciting!”

Julie Sullivan: “What is the matter with the people of South Shields? The more we have the mentality of ‘it won’t work’, the more we’re digging our own grave.

“Be grateful for what we have and the people that are trying to build your town up.

“Use it or lose it - independents try harder than the big consortiums that don’t care about the individuals.”

The restaurant will focus on steaks, seafood and cocktails. | Other 3rd Party

Gary Dunmore: “Good luck Craig and Sarah.

“Take no notice of the doom mongers, they wallow in being miserable.”

For more information about Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White in South Shields, visit: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/mr-whites/south-shields.