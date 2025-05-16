I went to Australia and brought its coffee culture back to my East Boldon cafe

A businesswoman inspired by Australian coffee culture is looking forward to the first full summer at her East Boldon shop.

Julia Klymko at her Station Espresso Bar in East Boldon | National World

Julia Klymko set up Station Espresso Bar last July after transforming a former cafe unit in Station Road in East Boldon.

As she approaches her first year in business, Julia, from Westoe Crown Village in South Shields, says it’s been a learning curve but she loves being part of a strong independent scene in the South Tyneside village.

Inside Station Espresso Bar | National World

“Me and my partner had always dreamed of having a cafe,” she explained. “We spent a summer in Australia where the cafe and coffee shop culture is amazing and just knew that was something we wanted to offer here.

“When this unit became available I knew it was the right one and was the first person to come and see it.”

All the sourdough is made in house | National World

Supporting other local businesses is a key part of Station Espresso, with Julia using coffee beans from the Baristocracy roastery in North Shields, meat from fellow Boldon business George H Pickings, Ringtons tea from Newcastle and local farm produce.

The team also makes its own cakes, tray bakes and sourdough, the latter of which forms a big part of the new menu which has launched for the summer season.

It includes items such as avocado eggs (smashed avocado and chutney on sourdough with poached / scrambled or fried eggs); the New Yorker (sourdough with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, gherkin, pork crackling and mustard) and the Ghanoush vegan option (sourdough with curried aubergine, sundried tomato sauce, gouda and pickled radish).

The New Yorker from the new menu | National World

There’s also options such as breakfast sandwich, protein bowls, French toast, overnight oats and more.

Prices start from £4.10 for a breakfast sandwich. Meanwhile, prices for drinks, which are all available with oat milk, start from £2.50 for an espresso.

Julia said: “We started doing our own sourdough in November and we’ve created the new menu to really showcase that. When we first opened, coffee was our main focus. If you’re going to call your business Station Espresso you need to get the coffee right and have the right knowledge and skill.

The business is based in Station Road | National World

“And as the months have gone on we’ve been able to expand the offering.”

Reflecting on the first year of business, Julia said: “It has been very difficult, but also so rewarding and we are doing better than I thought we would in the first year.

“We love being part of this community and everyone who pops in says we bring something great to the area. People seem to love popping in for a chat and to spend a relaxing afternoon here.”

*Station Espresso Bar in Station Road, East Boldon, is open Monday - Saturday 8am-3pm and Sundays 9am-3pm