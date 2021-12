Opening times for Jarrow and Hebburn pubs on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Either way, here’s a useful list of opening times for December 25 and 26 in Jarrow and Hebburn. All the pubs we spoke to are keeping their normal hours on Christmas Eve.

We hope you have a very good time. But please don’t overdo it and remember that it’s Christmas time for the pub staff too – and they have to work.

Albion Gin & Ale House on Walter Street. Opens Christmas Day 10.30am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 11am-11.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All these pubs and more besides are open in Hebburn and Jarrow on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Ben Lomond on Grange Road West. Opens Christmas Day 10am-4pm, Boxing Day 11am-11pm.

Cock Crow Inn on Mill Lane. Opens Christmas Day 12pm-4pm, Boxing Day 11am-11pm.

Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, Hebburn. Opens Christmas Day 12pm-2pm, Boxing Day 11.30am-12.30am.

Greyhound Inn on Hedworth Lane. Opens Christmas Day 11am-3pm, Boxing Day 11am-11.30pm.

The Royal Oak is open too.

Lakeside Inn in Hebburn. Opens Christmas Day 12pm-11.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

The Longship on Ushaw Road, Hebburn. Opens Christmas Day 11am-4pm, Boxing Day 11am-11.30pm.

The Lord Nelson on Monkton Lane, Jarrow. Opens Christmas Day 11am-1pm, Boxing Day 11am-11pm.

The Prince of Wales on Calf Close Lane. Opens Christmas Day 11am-4pm, Boxing Day 10am-11pm.

Red Hackle on Perth Avenue, Scotch Estate, Jarrow. Opens Christmas Day 11am-2pm, then 7pm-10pm. Boxing Day 11am-11pm.

The Royal Oak on Grange Road, Jarrow. Opens Christmas Day 12pm-2pm, Boxing Day 11am-11pm.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.