The Knit and Craft Group at the York Avenue church have not only created stunning displays for their “yarn bombing” tree outside the church, they have also knitted over 1,000 colourful angels that have appeared across the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside.

The tagged angels are there to be taken as gifts by people across the parish, spreading a little Christmas joy. This has brought some very appreciative feedback on social media.

Members of the knitting group were supported by fellow crafters, unable to get out and about but keen to knit from home and be part of the wider project.

A host of beautifully knitted angels now decorates the tree at St Peter's in Jarrow.

The whole event has brought people together; including members of the group who don't knit. The non-knitters helped by carefully placing every angel where they could be easily found and taken to their new home.

Each angel was blessed before going out into the community and the the group says that knitting angels is a “very peaceful, sometimes prayerful way to spend time together”.

The seasonal display of angels, separate from the gift angels, will stay outside St Peter’s over Christmas.

The Knit and Craft Group meets every Tuesday at 2pm. Back in August the group created a beautiful “knitted tree” outside the church, which brought smiles to the faces of many a passer-by.

Knitted angels have been placed around the parish as Christmas gifts.

Rector of the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside, Rev Lesley Jones, said: “It’s a great example of when a community comes together in a heart-warming project. A massive thank you to all our knitters."

St Peter’s Christmas Day Eucharist mass will be given by the Rt Revd Sarah Clark, Bishop of Jarrow, December 25 at 10am.

Other Christmas services in the parish are the Family Friendly Christingle at St John the Baptist’s, Nairn Street, Jarrow on Sunday, December 19 at 4pm.

Christmas Eve family friendly crib services take place at St Peter’s, York Avenue and at St Simon’s, Wenlock Road, Simonside; both on December 24 at 4pm.

Also on December 24 are 8pm Holy Eucharists at both St John the Baptist and St Peter’s, while midnight mass begins at 11.30pm at St Paul’s, Jarrow.

