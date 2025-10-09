Popular Jarrow deli launches impressive Halloween-themed pies

A popular Jarrow deli is getting into the Halloween spirit.

Les’ Deli, based at the Jarrow Business Centre, on Rolling Mill Road, is embracing spooky season with an impressive new sweet treat.

The venue has been gathering steam on social media over the last few months for its extra large portion sizes and great looking food - which is make fresh daily.

Les' Deli, in Jarrow, has launched its impressive Halloween pies. | Other 3rd Party

On Wednesday, October 8, the deli announced a new addition to its menu for the Halloween season in the form of its spooky pies.

The sweet treats are apple & blackcurrant flavour with scary faces carved into the top of them.

Les’ Deli has previously went viral for its ‘Scooby Doo Sandwich’, which became an instant hit with followers online.

The impressive sandwich consists of ham, pepper brisket pastrami, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, coleslaw, sliced mozzarella, ready salted crisps, spring onions and south-west sauce.

You can follow Les’ Deli on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@les.deli and on Facebook via: https://www.facebook.com/MAMMASUESJARROW.