A South Shields burger restaurant has been named as one of the best in the North East.

Craft Burger, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, is among a host of North East burger restaurants who have been nominated in the ‘Best of North East’ category at the first British Burger Awards.

The awards aim to stand as a prestigious celebration that recognise not only the best burgers in the country, but also the people and innovative businesses that bring them to life.

Craft Burger, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | National World

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards, said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.

“This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.

“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Other nominations in the Best of North East category include:

Craft Burger Boro - Middlesbrough.

40 Ounce - Gateshead.

Ati's Home of Smash - Sunderland.

Simply Smash Burgers - Durham.

Tango Durham- Durham.

Craft Burger - South Shields.

Burger 8 Birtley - Birtley.

Friez & Burgz, which has a branch in the South Shields, has also been nominated in the ‘Best Burger from an Independent Chain (10 or less locations’ category.

All of the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, which will take place on September 8 at the Double Tree by Hilton, in Stoke-on-Trent.