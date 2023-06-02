News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside's favourite fish and chip shops: The best seafood shops according to Shields Gazette readers

There is no lack of options out there for a perfect seaside meal.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

With Friday, June 2 not only being a Friday, but also National Fish and Chip Day, we asked Shields Gazette readers where their favourite chips shops are across the region over on our Facebook page.

We have already ranked the top rated fish and chip shops based on Google reviews, but these are the best options across South Tyneside according to you.

These are some of the Gazette readers' top fish and chip shops.

These are some of the Gazette readers' top fish and chip shops. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

No guide of top fish and chip restaurants in South Tyneside would be complete without a mention of Colmans in South Shields, and plenty of you agree!

2. Colmans

No guide of top fish and chip restaurants in South Tyneside would be complete without a mention of Colmans in South Shields, and plenty of you agree! Photo: Google

Green Lane Fisheries on the South Shields street of the same name was one of the most popular options over on Facebook.

3. Green Lane Fisheries

Green Lane Fisheries on the South Shields street of the same name was one of the most popular options over on Facebook. Photo: Google

Back on Ocean Road there was plenty of love for the food at Smith's Chippy as well.

4. Smith's Chippy

Back on Ocean Road there was plenty of love for the food at Smith's Chippy as well. Photo: Google

