Take a look at these 12 photos from The Rivers Edge - South Shields’ newest pub

The Rivers Edge, formerly known as The Riverview, on Mill Dam, in South Shields officially opened to members of the public on Thursday, May 1.
Omar Ames and Rachel Mckeith have taken on the venue with the aim of creating a “bougee cocktail/tapas bistro”.
The pair revealed on social media last month (April) that they had taken over the venue ahead of it undergoing a refurbishment.
