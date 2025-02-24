Take a look inside the newly refurbished Fountain pub in South Shields

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields officially reopened to members of the public on Friday, February 21, following six-figure renovation work.
Improvements have been made to both the interior and exterior of the Flaming Grill pub in an effort to enhance the experience of its customers.
Steve Burden, a regular at The Fountain for more than 25 years, was on hand to cut the ribbon and get a first look of the pub alongside Vanessa Lee, the pub’s general manager, and Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager.
