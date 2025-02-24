Take a look inside the newly refurbished Fountain pub in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:43 BST

The Fountain pub has reopened following a six-figure renovation.

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields officially reopened to members of the public on Friday, February 21, following six-figure renovation work.

Improvements have been made to both the interior and exterior of the Flaming Grill pub in an effort to enhance the experience of its customers.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

Steve Burden, a regular at The Fountain for more than 25 years, was on hand to cut the ribbon and get a first look of the pub alongside Vanessa Lee, the pub’s general manager, and Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager.

Take a look inside the newly renovated Fountain pub.

The Fountain, in South Shields, has reopened to members of the public following a six-figure refurbishment.

1. The Fountain

The Fountain, in South Shields, has reopened to members of the public following a six-figure refurbishment. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Steve Burden (middle), a pub regular, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the venue alongside Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager, and Vanessa Lee, the pub's general manager.

2. Cutting the ribbon

Steve Burden (middle), a pub regular, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the venue alongside Graham Cook, the pub’s assistant manager, and Vanessa Lee, the pub's general manager. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
The interior areas of the pub have been improved to help enhance the experience of customers.

3. Improved interior

The interior areas of the pub have been improved to help enhance the experience of customers. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
The refurbishment has made it possible for the pub to have more seating both inside and outside.

4. More seating

The refurbishment has made it possible for the pub to have more seating both inside and outside. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsRibbon
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice