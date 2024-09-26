The North East is known for its excellent nightlife, with plenty of pubs and bars to enjoy a drink dotted across the region.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in the North East.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting the region for the first time, here is your guide to the best pubs and bars the North East has to offer.
1. The Tanners Arms, Alnwick
The Tanners Arms, Alnwick has a 5* rating from 184 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “What a fantastic little pub! Most excellent choice of ales and cider (recommend the Monument). Early evening pop in for pint. No food here, only crisps and nuts. The decoration of the single seating area is wonderful. The seating comfortable . Plenty of regulars in as well as holidaymakers. Don't go to Alnwick without calling in!” | Google/Graham Turnbull
2. The Market Tavern, Alnwick
The Market Tavern, Alnwick has a 5* rating from 318 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I would highly recommend The Market Tavern. We booked a table for an evening meal and we weren't disappointed. The food and the staff are second to none. We had starters of Spam Fritters and Kipper pate followed by braised beef and venison. Very good portions and value for money. The food was amazing and Liam, the young guy who was looking after our table was great. He was happy to help us with suggestions on what to eat and also suggested the best wine to go with our meal which was spot on. There is a really nice atmosphere too.” | TripAdvisor/mrslaurariddell
3. Crown Posada, Newcastle
Crown Posada, Newcastle has a 4.5* rating from 343 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic selection of cask ales in an authentic local pub. Jools, the local barman, was a delight and told us about the history of Newcastle. He was extremely knowledgeable about all the beers and recommended pleny of places for us to go as a couple. 10/10 will return to the Crown Pasanda when we’re next in the area.” | Google/Henk Postma
4. The Curfew, Berwick upon Tweed
The Curfew, Berwick upon Tweed has a 5* rating from 333 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We were lucky enough to be in Berwick this February when The Curfew had a mini beer festival on and we wern't disappointed. If you like your craft beers this place has to be on your visit list. The team know their stuff and there was a wealth of beer to choose from.” | Google/Joshua Gifford
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.