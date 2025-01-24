The best places to get a Indian cuisine in South Tyneside, according to readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST

These are the best places to get Indian food in South Tyneside right now, according to readers.

South Tyneside has a wide range of Indian restaurants and takeaways spread throughout the borough - with everyone having their favourite place to eat at.

We have put together a list of places recommended by our readers via the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

So these are the best places in South Tyneside to get Indian food, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. South Tyneside's best places to get Indian cuisine

Eastern Touch, on Station Approach, in East Boldon.

2. Eastern Touch, East Boldon

Eastern Touch, on Station Approach, in East Boldon. | Google Maps

Cafe India, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

3. Cafe India, South Shields

Cafe India, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Dilshad, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

4. Dilshad, South Shields

Dilshad, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

