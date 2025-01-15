I tried every curry house on South Shields’ Ocean Road to find out which is the best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman made it her mission for 2024 to find the best curry that Ocean Road has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmy Campbell, who lives in the Fulwell area of Sunderland, set out at the start of 2024 to try a curry at each restaurant on South Shields’ Ocean Road to find out which was the best one.

Over the course of the 12 months, Emmy, along with her friends and family, managed to get through a total of 28 curries, 38 poppadoms, and 13 naan breads - as well as one chicken nuggets and chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmy has explained to the Shields Gazette where the idea for the challenge came from and what the reaction was like from those closest to her when she decided to take on Ocean Road.

Emmy Campbell tried every curry house on South Shields' Ocean Road throughout 2024 to find out which one is the best. | Other 3rd Party

The 34-year-old said: “I absolutely love curry and it is hands down my favourite food, I’ve grown up visiting the restaurants on Ocean Road.

“When I went for a curry at the end of 2023, I looked at how many restaurants there are and wondered to myself if anyone has ever eaten at all of them.

“So I thought that I would set myself the challenge for 2024 to try them all and find out which is the best one rather than just going to the same restaurant all of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My family were dead up for it as they are big curry fans themselves; however, some of my friends took a bit more convincing - they thought that I was mad.

“But by the end of the year, everyone was getting really into it and they were messaging me their recommendations - it was all just a bit of fun really.”

Emmy has rated Radhuni as the best on Ocean Road - with the restaurant also having been previously shortlisted for national awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmy tried a different restaurant on Ocean Road each month throughout 2024. | Other 3rd Party

Now that she has conquered South Shields’ Ocean Road, Emmy is setting her sights on the wider region for the next 12 months.

She added: “For 2025 I am now expanding into the wider North East area so it won’t just be Ocean Road.

“I’m aiming to try a curry house every month across places like South Shields, Sunderland, and Newcastle.

“All of this has started something a bit bigger.”