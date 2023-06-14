News you can trust since 1849
The top ice cream shops in South Tyneside, including South Shields, according to Google reviews

When the weather is warm there is no better way to cool down!
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

Summer is well and truly here and the warm weather is set to continue for a while yet. With so much of South Tyneside being on the coast there is no lack of places to head for ice cream to keep cool as the mercury ramps up.

These are the top rated ice cream shops in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Each shop needs at least ten online reviews to qualify.

These are some of the top rated ice cream shops in South Tyneside for the warmer weather.

1. Collage Maker-14-Jun-2023-01-59-PM-1543.jpg

These are some of the top rated ice cream shops in South Tyneside for the warmer weather. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

Just Desserts on Galsworthy Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 31 reviews.

2. Just Desserts

Just Desserts on Galsworthy Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 31 reviews. Photo: Google

Minchella's and Co at South Shields Amphitheatre has a 4.5 rating from 1,660 reviews.

3. Minchella's and Co, Amphitheatre

Minchella's and Co at South Shields Amphitheatre has a 4.5 rating from 1,660 reviews. Photo: Google

Minchella's and Co at South Marine Park has a 4.5 rating from 414 reviews.

4. Minchella's and Co, South Marine Park

Minchella's and Co at South Marine Park has a 4.5 rating from 414 reviews. Photo: Google

