When the weather is warm there is no better way to cool down!

Summer is well and truly here and the warm weather is set to continue for a while yet. With so much of South Tyneside being on the coast there is no lack of places to head for ice cream to keep cool as the mercury ramps up.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

These are the top rated ice cream shops in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Each shop needs at least ten online reviews to qualify.

1 . Collage Maker-14-Jun-2023-01-59-PM-1543.jpg These are some of the top rated ice cream shops in South Tyneside for the warmer weather. Photo: Google/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . Just Desserts Just Desserts on Galsworthy Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 31 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Minchella's and Co, Amphitheatre Minchella's and Co at South Shields Amphitheatre has a 4.5 rating from 1,660 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Minchella's and Co, South Marine Park Minchella's and Co at South Marine Park has a 4.5 rating from 414 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales