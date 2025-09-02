TikTok food review star visits Stack at St James' Park for "glorious" Mexican food

A TikTok food reviewer has praised a Mexican food spot in the city centre after a visit.

The hugely popular Kalani Ghost Hunter has already visted plenty of sites across the North East, including a top South Tyneside seafood spot and he has now turned his attention to the city centre.

After initially talking about the variety of options at the site, which opened in August 2024, he found Davey’s Mexicano and was intrigued by the site’s birria beef ramen, which the reviewer claims to have never seen before.

The St James' Park Stack venue in Newcastle city centre | LDRS

“It smells really good” he said to kick off the review. “That’s good” he added after a couple of mouthfuls.

“The meat is really tender, the nodles are nice and soft but they aren’t overcooked and the mozzerella cheese is a nice addition.

“I love the flavour of it. I’m kind of surprised. I didn’t know if I’d like it!”

He went on to heap further praise on the site’s tacos and churros, the latter of which he shared with a local he met during filming.

The reviewer initially started creating online content for paranormal videos before pivoting into reviews of food options across the UK.

He now boasts 3.2 million followers on TikTok as well as over 600,000 on Facebook and over 400,000 on Instagram.