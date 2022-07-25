Travel essentials: Don't overlook travel vaccinations

Well Pharmacy has advised not to overlook travel vaccinations

With more people planning foreign trips post pandemic, and with many countries introducing new regulations, Well is keen is keen to ensure people don’t forget the necessary travel vaccinations.

At selected pharmacies across the UK, Well is offering a service where holidaymakers can share their travel itinerary, find out what vaccines or medications they need, and have them done.

Ifti Khan, Well Superintendent Pharmacist said: “Customers who are planning to travel outside of the UK may need to be vaccinated or provided with antimalarials and other travel-related medication when travelling to certain destinations.

This is to protect them against some of the diseases found within other parts of the world.

“We would urge those travelling overseas to check what vaccines or medication they may need before travelling and if needed, to book online via the Well website.

“Once booked, the customer will receive an email, arranging a call back. Customers will then be called for an initial consultation.

During the phone call we will go through the travel itinerary before the first appointment. Currently, we offer this service at selected branches across the country.”

Well Pharmacy top tips for overseas travel:

Plan ahead!

Check well in advance what vaccines or medication you and your family may need and ensure you book and order them in good time.

Take a first aid kit in case of minor injuries

Ensure you have adequate and appropriate travel insurance in place

If you are on repeat medication, ensure you have sufficient supplies and that you have them well in advance of travelling

Don’t forget to download your covid vaccination status evidence

Protect yourself from the sun. If you are unsure what protection you should use, speak to your pharmacy team in advance

Stay hydrated, ensuring you drink plenty of fluids throughout the day

To protect any exposed skin from insect bites, try to wear light clothing with a high neckline, long sleeves, long trousers/dress/skirt and socks.