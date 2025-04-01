We feel so lucky say new management at well-known Cleadon restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“We feel lucky to take over such a lovely restaurant,” say the new team at a well-known Cleadon bistro.

New owners Alex Bennelli, Marcello and Rebecca Bennelli take over Luci's in Cleadon Village. | Sunderland Echo

After working at Luci’s since November last year, husband and wife team Alex and Rebecca Bennelli have teamed up with Marcello - who gave his name to the original Marcellos in Sunderland - to take over the Front Street restaurant.

The trio take over the reigns from today, April 1, and are putting their stamp on the menu.

Luci’s opened it doors following a major makeover of the site in August 2023, and the new management team will be retaining the interiors as well as much of the staff.

Luci's opened its doors in summer 2023 after a major makeover of the site | Sunderland Echo

The new restaurant had opened to much fanfare as a new home for Luciano’s following its closure in Sunderland city centre to make way for the Culture House development, with the owners also opening a Luciano’s in Peterlee.

But with Luci’s becoming available, Rebecca said they jumped at the chance. “We feel so lucky to take over a such a lovely restaurant. It’s beautiful and we see so much potential in it,” said the businesswoman. “And it’s great to have our own restaurant once again. Luci’s is, and always will be, a family.”

The couple were introduced by Marcello when they worked at his former Michelangelo’s restaurant in Durham in 2005 and have remained firm friends with the restaurateur ever since.

They went on to take over the Neville’s Cross restaurant where they met, opening it as Bella Mamma, before opening Bennelli’s at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, the site which recently became Sea Change.

RJ the chef, who has previously worked at Seaham Hall, remains in the kitchen at Luci’s and Rebecca says the menu will be the only change at the site.

“We’ll have a bistro offering during the day and Italian style in the evening, with options like seafood and lamb as well as specials. We’re also keeping Sunday lunch which is really popular,” said Rebecca.

The team will also be introducing wine tasting evenings, as well as cocktail evenings.

Other new additions in the village include Nomad Flower Den extending its offering with a coffee shop within the flower shop.

Elsewhere in Cleadon, a new cafe and bar is heading to the Old Schoolroom on Sunderland Road.

Last year, leaders at All Saints Church decided the Old Schoolroom, part of the church’s estate, was both under-utilised and expensive to run.

Now, the leasing of the Old Schoolroom will enable the church to reinvest into the parish hall, a separate building, which remains a base for community groups.

Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council approved an application for the Old Schoolroom as a café during the day and a micro cocktail bar on afternoons and evenings.