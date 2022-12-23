But you never know, so just in case anyone is desperate to pop down to the local, or have been ordered by makers of Christmas dinners to get out of the way, here is a list of pubs around the borough and the times they will be open on Sunday, December 25.

We were not able to contact every pub, so if your favourite is not on the list you may wish to contact them yourself.

And remember, all good things in moderation.

These South Tyneside pubs will all open their doors on Christmas Day.

The list of South Tyneside pubs confirmed as opening on Christmas Day

Boldon

Black Bull, 98 Front Street, East Boldon, 11am-2pm.

Colliery Tavern, Hedworth Lane, noon-3pm.

The Lord Nelson on Monkton Lane, Jarrow opens 11am-4pm on Christmas Day.

Grey Horse, Front Street, East Boldon, noon-2pm.

Red Lion, Redcar Terrace, West Boldon, 1pm-2.30pm.

Cleadon

Britannia, Front Street, noon-3.30pm.

Ben Lomond, Grange Road West, Jarrow is open on Christmas Day between 10am and 4pm.

Cottage Tavern, North Street, noon-2pm.

The Stables, Front Street, noon-3pm.

Hebburn

Dougie’s Tavern, Blackett Street, noon-2pm.

The Red Hackle on Perth Avenue in Jarrow's Scotch Estate opens 11am-2pm then 7pm-10.30pm on Christmas Day.

The Lakeside, Fellgate Farm, noon-2pm, evening hours TBC.

Jarrow

Albion Gin and Ale House, Walter Street, 11am-3pm.

Ben Lomond, Grange Road West, 10am-4pm.

Lord Nelson, Monkton Lane, 11am-4pm.

Red Hackle, Perth Avenue, 11am-2pm then 7pm-10.30pm.

South Shields

The Bamburgh, Bamburgh Avenue, 11.30am-5pm.

Britannia, Charlotte Terrace, 11am-2pm.

Cask Lounge, Charlotte Terrace, 6pm-11pm

Harbour Lights, Lawe Road, noon-3pm.

Look Out, Fort Street, noon-9pm.

The Marine, 230 Ocean Road, noon-3pm.

New Crown Hotel, Mowbray Road, 11am-3pm.

Old Ship, 147 Sunderland Road, 11am-3pm.

Rose and Crown, 491-493 Prince Edward Road, 11am-2pm.

If you run a pub which you think should be added to our Christmas Day list, please get in touch.

Pubs closed Christmas Day include:

Boldon

*Black Horse

South Shields

*Alum Ale House, Ferry Street

*The Lake, Lake Avenue

*Lambton Arms, East Street

*The Maltings, Claypath Lane

*Marsden Grotto

*Mechanics Arms, East Street

*Sand Dancer, Sea Road

*The Steamboat, Mill Dam

*Trimmers Arms, Commercial Road

Whitburn

*Blues

UK Christmas Day licensing laws

Shops and off licences are allowed to sell alcohol on Christmas Day in England.

Not all stores will open on December 25 and may operate reduced hours.

South Tyneside’s supermarket opening hours on December 24 and 25

On Christmas Eve:

Aldi stores on Chichester Road, South Shields and Glen Street, Hebburn, 7am-6pm.

Asda in South Shields 6am-7pm, Hebburn 7am-7pm and Boldon, midnight-7pm.

Lidl branches in Boldon Lane and Laygate, South Shields, 7am-6pm.

Morrison’s in South Shields and Seaburn, 6am-6pm.

Sainsbury’s, Stanhope Road, South Shields, 7am-9pm.

Tesco, Simonside, South Shields, 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: all of the above are closed on December 25.

Transport

Neither Stagecoach nor Go North East will be running buses on Christmas Day. The Metro will not be running either, It returns on Boxing Day, but the line from Pelaw to Park Lane will be closed due to the national rail strike.

Please note that Sunderland are at home Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. Kick-off 12.30pm.

However, there is no excuse whatsoever for drink driving.