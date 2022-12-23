News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

When South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Boldon and Cleadon pubs will be open on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day it seems unlikely that anyone would wish to leave the comfort and joy provided by an entire day indoors with the family.

By Tony Gillan
6 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 4:47pm

But you never know, so just in case anyone is desperate to pop down to the local, or have been ordered by makers of Christmas dinners to get out of the way, here is a list of pubs around the borough and the times they will be open on Sunday, December 25.

We were not able to contact every pub, so if your favourite is not on the list you may wish to contact them yourself.

Hide Ad

And remember, all good things in moderation.

These South Tyneside pubs will all open their doors on Christmas Day.
Most Popular

The list of South Tyneside pubs confirmed as opening on Christmas Day

Boldon

Hide Ad

Black Bull, 98 Front Street, East Boldon, 11am-2pm.

Colliery Tavern, Hedworth Lane, noon-3pm.

Hide Ad
The Lord Nelson on Monkton Lane, Jarrow opens 11am-4pm on Christmas Day.

Grey Horse, Front Street, East Boldon, noon-2pm.

Hide Ad

Red Lion, Redcar Terrace, West Boldon, 1pm-2.30pm.

Cleadon

Hide Ad

Britannia, Front Street, noon-3.30pm.

Ben Lomond, Grange Road West, Jarrow is open on Christmas Day between 10am and 4pm.
Hide Ad

Cottage Tavern, North Street, noon-2pm.

The Stables, Front Street, noon-3pm.

Hide Ad

Hebburn

Dougie’s Tavern, Blackett Street, noon-2pm.

Hide Ad
The Red Hackle on Perth Avenue in Jarrow's Scotch Estate opens 11am-2pm then 7pm-10.30pm on Christmas Day.

The Lakeside, Fellgate Farm, noon-2pm, evening hours TBC.

Hide Ad

Jarrow

Albion Gin and Ale House, Walter Street, 11am-3pm.

Hide Ad

Ben Lomond, Grange Road West, 10am-4pm.

Lord Nelson, Monkton Lane, 11am-4pm.

Hide Ad

Red Hackle, Perth Avenue, 11am-2pm then 7pm-10.30pm.

South Shields

Hide Ad

The Bamburgh, Bamburgh Avenue, 11.30am-5pm.

Britannia, Charlotte Terrace, 11am-2pm.

Hide Ad

Cask Lounge, Charlotte Terrace, 6pm-11pm

Harbour Lights, Lawe Road, noon-3pm.

Hide Ad

Look Out, Fort Street, noon-9pm.

The Marine, 230 Ocean Road, noon-3pm.

Hide Ad

New Crown Hotel, Mowbray Road, 11am-3pm.

Old Ship, 147 Sunderland Road, 11am-3pm.

Hide Ad

Rose and Crown, 491-493 Prince Edward Road, 11am-2pm.

If you run a pub which you think should be added to our Christmas Day list, please get in touch.

Hide Ad

Pubs closed Christmas Day include:

Boldon

Hide Ad

*Black Horse

South Shields

Hide Ad

*Alum Ale House, Ferry Street

*The Lake, Lake Avenue

Hide Ad

*Lambton Arms, East Street

*The Maltings, Claypath Lane

Hide Ad

*Marsden Grotto

*Mechanics Arms, East Street

Hide Ad

*Sand Dancer, Sea Road

*The Steamboat, Mill Dam

Hide Ad

*Trimmers Arms, Commercial Road

Whitburn

Hide Ad

*Blues

UK Christmas Day licensing laws

Hide Ad

Shops and off licences are allowed to sell alcohol on Christmas Day in England.

Not all stores will open on December 25 and may operate reduced hours.

Hide Ad

South Tyneside’s supermarket opening hours on December 24 and 25

On Christmas Eve:

Hide Ad

Aldi stores on Chichester Road, South Shields and Glen Street, Hebburn, 7am-6pm.

Asda in South Shields 6am-7pm, Hebburn 7am-7pm and Boldon, midnight-7pm.

Hide Ad

Lidl branches in Boldon Lane and Laygate, South Shields, 7am-6pm.

Morrison’s in South Shields and Seaburn, 6am-6pm.

Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s, Stanhope Road, South Shields, 7am-9pm.

Tesco, Simonside, South Shields, 6am-6pm.

Hide Ad

Christmas Day: all of the above are closed on December 25.

Transport

Hide Ad

Neither Stagecoach nor Go North East will be running buses on Christmas Day. The Metro will not be running either, It returns on Boxing Day, but the line from Pelaw to Park Lane will be closed due to the national rail strike.

Please note that Sunderland are at home Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Hide Ad

However, there is no excuse whatsoever for drink driving.

Our round-up of Christmas travel schedules for Metro, buses and rail can be found here.