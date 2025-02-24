Whitburn micropub named CAMRA’s 2025 Cider Pub of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CAMRA’s Sunderland and South Tyneside branch has named its Cider Pub of the Year for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)’s Sunderland and South Tyneside branch has announced the winner of the 2025 Cider Pub of the Year competition.

The branch has picked Blue’s Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn as the winner - with The Avenue, in Roker, being selected as the runner up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAMRA has stated that to qualify for the competition, venues must sell real cider or perry, which it defines as being fermented from the while juice of fresh pressed apples without the use of concentrated or chaptalised juices.

In order for it to be “real”, cider and perry should never be concentrated then diluted either in terms of the juice used or the alcohol content.

Blue’s Micro Pub, in Whitburn, has been named CAMRA’s 2025 Cider Pub of the Year. | National World

CAMRA’s 2025 edition of the Good Beer Guide describes Blue’s Micro Pub as: “In the centre of Whitburn village, this friendly micropub offers five cask ale handpulls, up to six real ciders and five keg. Craft bottles and cans are available.

“There is an outdoor area and further seating upstairs with a games room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A cask and wine club is held on Wednesday, Thursday is Pie and a Pint night, Friday is quiz night, with a free cheeseboard every Sunday.

“Card only payments. Buses to Sunderland and South Shields outside the door.”

As the Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA branch winner, Blue’s Micro Pub will now go forward to the regional stage of CAMRA’s national Cider Pub of the Year competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will be judged alongside the winners from the Cleveland, Darlington, Durham and Tyneside and Northumberland branches.

Then the 16 regional winners are divided into four groups of four, with four winners of these groups then judged to find an overall national champion - which will be announced in early 2026.