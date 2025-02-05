Sunderland pub and Boldon club among the winners of CAMRA’s yearly awards

The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of CAMRA has announced the results of its 2025 Pub and Club of the Year competition.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Sunderland and South Tyneside branch has revealed the venues that have been successful in its Pub and Club of the Year competition 2025.

The competition sees one pub and one club from across Sunderland and South Tyneside named as the best in their respective category.

For pub of the year, CAMRA members had to nominate up to three pubs which are north of the River Wear and three pubs on the southside of the river - all the pubs must be in the 2025 Good Beer Guide.

From the Northern Pool, the Harbour View, in Roker, and The Marine and The Steamboat, both in South Shields, made the shortlist.

The Ship Isis, on Silksworth Row, in Sunderland was named the 2025 Pub of the Year by the Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA branch. | National World

The Southern Pool was made up of The Guide Post, in Ryhope, The Dun Cow and The Ship Isis, which are both in Sunderland city centre.

As the winner of the 2025 Pub of the Year, CAMRA members selected The Ship Isis, on Silksworth Row - it is the third time the Sunderland competition has won the competition.

The 2025 Good Beer Guide describes The Ship Isis as: “Dating from 1885, the Ship Isis was restored to its original splendour in 2011.

“The bar, with seven handpulls offering up to five cask beers and two ciders is to the right of the main entrance, there is a range of bottled and canned beers.

“A quieter snug is on the left and upstairs is a function room. The pub walls are adorned with old photographs. Food is available and Monday is quiz night. Home to the Wear Beer Microbrewery.”

The Marine, on Ocean Road, in South Shields was named as the runner-up, having won the top prize for the last four years and The Dun Cow was named in third.

For the Club of the Year competition, CAMRA members draw up a shortlist of clubs that are known to sell cask conditioned or real ales - with the venues judged on the same criteria as the pubs.

Members selected the Mid Boldon Club, on Front Street, in East Boldon as the winner for the 2025 Club of the Year - with the club having won the branch and regional competitions in 2024.

Mid Boldon Club, on Front Street, in East Boldon was named the 2025 Club of the Year by the Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA branch. | Google Maps

The Mid is described in the 2025 Good Beer Guide as: “A local gem and a CAMRA Regional Club of the Year. The club is forever changing competitively priced cask ales covering a range of styles and strengths from local and national breweries.

“The club boasts a magnificent old snooker table, Sky TV, subdued background music and frequent music nights.

“Guests can expect a warm welcome. Close to local rail and bus services.”

Boldon Cricket Club, in East Boldon, was named as the runner-up, with Ryhope Cricket Club, in Ryhope, coming in third.

Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA has confirmed that both winners will now go forward to the regional round of the national competitions.

The Ship Isis and The Mid Boldon Club will face off against winners from other CAMRA branches in the North East where if they are successful, they will go on to the national competition.