Zeera Indian Cuisine has been selected as The Best Indian Restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zeera Indian Cuisine has been selected as The Best Indian Restaurant in South Tyneside, UK. Zeera Indian Cuisine achieved an overall quality score of 95% or greater.
Winner For The Best
INDIAN RESTAURANT IN SOUTH TYNESIDE
The Quality Business Awards recognizes businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or greater over the previous 12 months. To learn more about our selection criteria, please click here.
The winner for the category of The Best Indian Restaurant in South Tyneside can be seen below. From the whole team, we would like to congratulate the winner on your outstanding results.