Have another peek inside this 4-bed house which used to be the Whitburn miners hall and is now up for sale
It’s so stunning that we just had to take one more virtual tour of this 4-bed home which used to be a meeting hub for miners.
Take a look at this ‘unique to market’ South Shields, which was built in 1912 to provide a social and meeting space for the miners who worked at
Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside have brought it to market for offers in excess of £650,000.
Its vast array of features include a sauna, hot tub room, projector screen, snooker table and bar area.
The Rightmove listing says: “The moment you enter the front gates you are met by a grand wooden door, once it opens you are transported into a home like no other!”