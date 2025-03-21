Brand new housing development welcomes its first residents

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes North East, has welcomed the first family to their new home at Old Durham Gate development in Durham.

The development, a new community of three and four-bedroom homes set on Bent House Lane in Durham, has now seen its first happy family settle into their new forever home.

Stacie Reed, her husband Nathan and daughter Lexi, were keen to find their dream home, and set their sights on Old Durham Gate. After touring the well-designed show homes, the family decided on the three-bedroom Ancona house type, which boasts an open-plan kitchen family diner with spacious living spaces, making it perfect for the whole family.

Once they set their hearts on the home, the Reeds took advantage of the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme. Combining two households into one, the scheme enabled them to sell their home to the existing developer, which eliminated the hassle of being in a property chain and paying estate agent fees. With Barratt Homes as the guaranteed buyer for their property, the Part Exchange scheme made the process much smoother for Stacie and Nathan.

Speaking on their move, Stacie Reed commented: “Our move to Old Durham Gate has been brilliant from start to finish! From the moment we first viewed the house, our Sales Advisor, Katie, was so helpful and kept us updated on the entire process.”

When it came to choosing the development, Stacie notes that it was the photovoltaic panels of the property that were one of the deciding factors. “Our energy bills have reduced since moving into our new home, which is a huge positive for us.” All homes on the development integrate Part L energy efficiency standards, which enables homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills whilst benefiting from sustainability and eco-friendly living. This includes features such as photovoltaic panels, waste water heat recovery and increased insulation, all of which play a vital role in improving the energy efficiency of the home, and in turn, reducing household bills.

Stacie adds: “We’re feeling very settled into our new home. The local community has welcomed us with open arms, and the development is so peaceful. It offers us the perfect location for our work, school for Lexi, as well as suiting our lifestyles.”

“Choosing the Part Exchange scheme made the move smooth sailing, and took away all of the stresses involved with selling a home. We’ve received fantastic after-care from the entire team at Barratt Homes, and we would absolutely recommend anybody who is thinking of moving house, to do so with Barratt Homes.”

Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Old Durham Gate, added: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming the Reeds onto Old Durham Gate, as one of the first families to move in. It’s really exciting seeing this community begin to grow, and we look forward to welcoming other households over the coming months.

“For those interested in Barratt Homes Old Durham Gate, or the upcoming David Wilson Homes The Oval at Old Durham Gate, please visit our local Sales Office and speak with our expert team to find out more information.”

Less than two miles from the historic city, homes at Old Durham Gate offer beautiful walks along the River Wear, surrounded by scenic views. The new homes have been crafted with flexible living in mind, to encourage prospective customers, such as first-time buyers and growing families, to create their dream home. The development also benefits from a fantastic range of local amenities such as shops, cafes, restaurants and OFSTED-rated ‘Good’ schools.