For sale in South Shields: 3 bed house with conservatory and loft conversion on sale for £200,000

Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Leafield Crescent, South Shields, is available for £200,000.

The property features a well presented kitchen and garden as well as three spacious bedrooms, a conservatory and a loft conversion. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Purple Bricks. Its description reads: “Beautifully presented and deceptively spacious three bedroom semi detached property situated on a large corner plot in the ever popular area of Leafield Crescent, South Shields. This extended and versatile property would make an ideal purchase for any buyer looking for a spacious ready made home still with heaps of potential.”

The property was first listed on Zoopla in October last year and was recently reduced.

Property Summary:

Price: £200,000

Location: Leafield Crescent, South Shields NE34

Agent: Purple Bricks

The property is on Leafield Crescent, South Shields NE34

Photo Sales
Living room in the property

Living room in the property

Photo Sales
Dining area in the property

Dining area in the property

Photo Sales
Cosy living room

Cosy living room

Photo Sales
