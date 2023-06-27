Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Leafield Crescent, South Shields, is available for £200,000.

The property features a well presented kitchen and garden as well as three spacious bedrooms, a conservatory and a loft conversion. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Purple Bricks . Its description reads: “Beautifully presented and deceptively spacious three bedroom semi detached property situated on a large corner plot in the ever popular area of Leafield Crescent, South Shields. This extended and versatile property would make an ideal purchase for any buyer looking for a spacious ready made home still with heaps of potential.”

The property was first listed on Zoopla in October last year and was recently reduced.

Property Summary:

Price: £200,000

Location: Leafield Crescent, South Shields NE34

Agent: Purple Bricks

