On the market for offers in excess of £360,000 with Susan Spokes, this charming 4 bed, 3 storey detached family home is located in a sought-after area just a short walk from the coastline and with excellent transport links to South Shields, Sunderland, and Newcastle.
Overall, the home boasts two reception rooms, a large kitchen/diner, and three bathrooms, including the main bedroom’s en suite. On the ground floor, you’ll find a bright sunroom seamlessly connected to the garden, making it ideal for entertaining or dining, while the kitchen has modern shaker-style units, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar.
Upstairs, the bedrooms are all light and airy, with the main bedroom benefiting from a modern en-suite shower room, while the others are served by a three-piece family bathroom. Heading upstairs again, the second floor also features a further generous double bedroom with skylight windows and en-suite.
Outside, the home includes a handy detached garage with an electrical supply, offering storage or workshop space, while the garden features a well-maintained lawn and a paved patio area, as well as gated access to the garage.
