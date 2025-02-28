Glorious 4 bed, 3 storey South Shields home with spacious layout perfect for a family hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 17:42 BST

This lovely detached 4 bed family home is a sight for sore eyes.

On the market for offers in excess of £360,000 with Susan Spokes, this charming 4 bed, 3 storey detached family home is located in a sought-after area just a short walk from the coastline and with excellent transport links to South Shields, Sunderland, and Newcastle.

Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page to sign up for our range of free news and sport emails

Overall, the home boasts two reception rooms, a large kitchen/diner, and three bathrooms, including the main bedroom’s en suite. On the ground floor, you’ll find a bright sunroom seamlessly connected to the garden, making it ideal for entertaining or dining, while the kitchen has modern shaker-style units, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar.

Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Upstairs, the bedrooms are all light and airy, with the main bedroom benefiting from a modern en-suite shower room, while the others are served by a three-piece family bathroom. Heading upstairs again, the second floor also features a further generous double bedroom with skylight windows and en-suite.

Follow the action from St James’ Park and beyond when you sign up for the Gazette’s free NUFC newsletter

Outside, the home includes a handy detached garage with an electrical supply, offering storage or workshop space, while the garden features a well-maintained lawn and a paved patio area, as well as gated access to the garage.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Mind-blowing deluxe Seaham Hall lodge with private hot tub, sauna & access to 5 star hotel on the market

I tour a stunning renovated 4 bed modern family home in charming Ashbrooke currently on the market

Ultra modern 2 bed coastal apartment with great transport links and seafront views on the market

Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

I tour a lovely 3 bed Sunderland suburb home ideal for 1st time buyers on the market for bargain price

Surprisingly spacious 3 bed 3 storey Westoe family home near Mortimer Road up for sale

Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

1. Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate) | Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Photo Sales
Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

2. Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate) | Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Photo Sales
Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

3. Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate) | Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Photo Sales
Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

4. Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate) | Callum Drive (Credit: Susan Spokes Real Estate)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsMetroPropertyMoneyHousingProperty
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice