On the market for £175,000 with Conway Christie, this lovely West Harton is beautifully presented - a three bed semi-detached family home which balances the demands of flexibly modern family life with style and space.

The interior of this property is defined by the modern décor throughout, making this a slick and effortlessly stylish home, with the spacious kitchen diner, large lounge, and downstairs WC all making this home as practical as it is fashionable.

Head upstairs, and you’ll find three very nicely-sized bedrooms, which not only provide amble space for relaxation and general life, but which could also be used as work spaces for those who enjoy in blended home and office employment.

Finally, the property is complemented by a sunny, low-maintenance rear garden, designed to offer a peaceful outdoor retreat whilst not surrendering any privacy - surrounded by mature plantings and slate chippings, the garden features a patio seating area, perfect for outdoor gatherings, and a lush turf area for relaxation.

Additional outdoor features include a storage shed, a handy outside tap, and useful electrical sockets, which ensure that the garden is both functional and inviting... all we need now is the weather!

The property also offers a front driveway for off-street parking and side gated access to the garden. Located in a popular residential area with easy access to transport links, this home provides a harmonious living experience, blending modern comfort with outdoor charm.

