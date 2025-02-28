On the market for £550,000 with Andrew Craig, this exceptional family home really is one of the finest properties in the South Shields area, offering a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern features.
Located in the north part of Harton, this home sits on a large plot near Readhead Park and is well-connected to public transport and local amenities while being just over a mile from the town centre and the beachfront.
Inside, the home features a welcoming hallway leading through to a bright front-facing lounge with park views, a versatile home office perfect for modern day blended working, and a stunning solid oak kitchen with granite worktops and a central island.
There is also a lovely orangery flooded with natural light leading out onto the rear garden, while upstairs you’ll find a principal bedroom with a stylish en-suite shower room and a luxury family bathroom with free-standing roll-top bathtub and shower. All bedrooms, two of which have park views, have fitted wardrobes for added convenience.
With a gated garden, double driveway, and attached garage to the front, the rear garden is extensive, featuring mature greenery, a large lawn, patio areas, a pergola, and a timber shed, making it the complete package.
Take a look around...
