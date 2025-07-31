Peek inside this modern Hebburn home, on the market for £330,000

Take a tour of this modern Hebburn home.

This five-bedroom home, on St. Nicholas Way, in Hebburn, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £330,000.

The property boasts an impressive kitchen/dining area, a cosy lounge, three bathrooms, a low maintenance garden, and more.

The listing states: “Proudly positioned on a tree line street of Riverside Village in Hebburn this imposing property is in a great location close to fabulous river walks and town centre.

“With a well thought-out layout, spread across three floors, this stunning detached house offers a rare opportunity for those seeking a spacious and elegant family home with versatility to make their own.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/st-nicholas-way-hebburn-ne31-2/.