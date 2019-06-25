See inside the most expensive house on the market in South Tyneside
This is South Tyneside’s most expensive home, according to property website Rightmove, but you won’t need a million pounds to own it – you’ll get a fiver back.
The ten-bedroom Manor House is on the market with Signature North East for £999,995.
Approaching the house, there are grand pillars which provide open access to the extensive paved driveway, providing ample secure off street parking.
Constructed to an extremely high standard, the elegant home in the heart of desirable Westoe Village boasts classical architecture with opulent high ceilings and traditional decor. The entrance leads through to the grand reception hallway and provides access to the principal rooms of the ground floor and to the cottage.
The ground floor briefly comprises of a stunning living room with an ornate fireplace and period ceiling detail and an impressive reception room with two sets of double doors leading out to the rear garden.
ground floor also has a kitchen with bespoke units, a double bedroom with a private en-suite, a versatile study, second living room with a bay window to the front and an attractive family bathroom.
The cottage is accessed from the main hallway and features a spacious living room with a feature fireplace, a delightful kitchen and a very well sized bedroom complemented by an en-suite bathroom.
The first floor offers an enviable master bedroom complete with a private en-suite, an additional double bedroom with an en-suite, two further double bedrooms, a well presented kitchen with a range of fitted appliances and units, a beautiful family bathroom and a utility room.
The second floor is comprised of three bedrooms, all of which offer excellent proportions and exude grandeur. There is also a fourth bedroom which has a private en-suite, a family bathroom and a storage room.
There are five double garages and low maintenance planted borders. To the rear there is a stunning and secluded garden with stone paved patio seating areas with gorgeous planted sections and borders, mature bushes and trees providing a genuine sense of tranquillity for this fantastic garden.
Pictures from Rightmove.