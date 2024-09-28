Take a look around this £625,000 family home on South Shields’ ‘most expensive street’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

See inside this family home based on South Shields’ “most expensive street”.

This four-bedroom home, on Parkshiel, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £625,000.

The detached property boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a well maintained garden and more.

See inside some of the most aspirational and exciting listings on the UK market when you sign up for The Property Ladder - our weekly dose of at-home inspo

The listing states: “This beautifully presented, detached family home is situated on an extensive plot in a highly desirable and sought after area of the popular coastal town of South Shields, within walking distance of Cleadon Park.

“The property has been refurbished by the current owner including the addition of a garden room which has been recently installed to a high standard and overlooks the delightful rear gardens.”

Read more: These are the nine most expensive streets to buy a house on in South Shields

Look around this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/parkshiel-south-shields-south-tyneside/.

Take a look around this four-bedroom family home, on the market for a guide price of £625,000.

1. Parkshiel, South Shields

Take a look around this four-bedroom family home, on the market for a guide price of £625,000. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property's entrance hall is welcoming.

2. Entrance hall

The property's entrance hall is welcoming. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property has a spacious living room.

3. Living room

The property has a spacious living room. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The kitchen is modern and well-presented.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is modern and well-presented. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySouth Shields