This four-bedroom home, on Parkshiel, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £625,000.

The detached property boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a well maintained garden and more.

The listing states: “This beautifully presented, detached family home is situated on an extensive plot in a highly desirable and sought after area of the popular coastal town of South Shields, within walking distance of Cleadon Park.

“The property has been refurbished by the current owner including the addition of a garden room which has been recently installed to a high standard and overlooks the delightful rear gardens.”

Read more: These are the nine most expensive streets to buy a house on in South Shields

Look around this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/parkshiel-south-shields-south-tyneside/.

1 . Parkshiel, South Shields Take a look around this four-bedroom family home, on the market for a guide price of £625,000. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The property's entrance hall is welcoming. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Living room The property has a spacious living room. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales