This four-bedroom home, on Parkshiel, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £625,000.
The detached property boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a well maintained garden and more.
See inside some of the most aspirational and exciting listings on the UK market when you sign up for The Property Ladder - our weekly dose of at-home inspo
The listing states: “This beautifully presented, detached family home is situated on an extensive plot in a highly desirable and sought after area of the popular coastal town of South Shields, within walking distance of Cleadon Park.
“The property has been refurbished by the current owner including the addition of a garden room which has been recently installed to a high standard and overlooks the delightful rear gardens.”
Look around this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/parkshiel-south-shields-south-tyneside/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.