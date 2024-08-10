Take a look around this unique home on South Shields’ ‘most expensive street’

This four-bedroom home, on Parkshiel in South Shields, has been brought to the market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £474,995.
The property is based on South Shields “most expensive street”, according to data from Property Solvers.
The listing for the property states: “Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in Parkshiel, nestled within a private and highly sought-after cul-de-sac.
“This exquisite four-bedroom detached property boasts unparalleled elegance and seclusion, making it a rare gem in the market.
“As you approach, prepare to be captivated by its majestic presence and wow-factor curb appeal.
“Standing proudly amidst the tranquil surroundings of Parkshiel, this property exudes charm with its cottage aesthetic and striking white columns.
“The driveway, accommodating two cars, leads you to the detached garage, providing additional space for two more vehicles.”
Take a look around this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/property/?id=451_312275.
