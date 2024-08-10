Take a look around this unique home on South Shields’ ‘most expensive street’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT

Peek inside this four-bedroom South Shields home.

This four-bedroom home, on Parkshiel in South Shields, has been brought to the market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £474,995.

The property is based on South Shields “most expensive street”, according to data from Property Solvers.

The listing for the property states: “Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in Parkshiel, nestled within a private and highly sought-after cul-de-sac.

“This exquisite four-bedroom detached property boasts unparalleled elegance and seclusion, making it a rare gem in the market.

Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here

“As you approach, prepare to be captivated by its majestic presence and wow-factor curb appeal.

“Standing proudly amidst the tranquil surroundings of Parkshiel, this property exudes charm with its cottage aesthetic and striking white columns.

“The driveway, accommodating two cars, leads you to the detached garage, providing additional space for two more vehicles.”

Take a look around this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/property/?id=451_312275.

Take a look around this impressive four-bedroom home on South Shields' 'most expensive street'.

1. The Lodge, Parkshiel

Take a look around this impressive four-bedroom home on South Shields' 'most expensive street'. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The living room is spacious and provides an place to relax with family and friends.

2. Living room

The living room is spacious and provides an place to relax with family and friends. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The dining room provides a perfect space for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties.

3. Dining room

The dining room provides a perfect space for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The kitchen is well presented and according to the property listing, all the appliances are to be sold with the home.

4. Kitchen space

The kitchen is well presented and according to the property listing, all the appliances are to be sold with the home. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPropertyData
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice