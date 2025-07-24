Take a look at the 10 most expensive streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers have revealed the most expensive Jarrow streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Jarrow using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Jarrow are located.

You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.

These are the most expensive streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers.

1. The most expensive streets in Jarrow

These are the most expensive streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Over the last five years, houses on York Avenue sold for an average of £407,000.

2. York Avenue (NE32 5YB)

Over the last five years, houses on York Avenue sold for an average of £407,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Over the last five years, houses on Barns Close sold for an average of £387,333.

3. Barns Close

Over the last five years, houses on Barns Close sold for an average of £387,333. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Over the last five years, houses on Monkton Lane sold for an average of £321,000.

4. Monkton Lane

Over the last five years, houses on Monkton Lane sold for an average of £321,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Data
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice