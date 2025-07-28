Take a look at the most expensive streets to buy a house on in Hebburn

Figures from Property Solvers have revealed the most expensive Hebburn streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Hebburn using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

These are the most expensive streets in Hebburn, according to Property Solvers.

Over the last five years, houses on Longdean Close sold for an average of £325,000.

Over the last five years, houses on Whites Gardens sold for an average of £324,000.

Over the last five years, houses on Saint Close sold for an average of £305,875.

