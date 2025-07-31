The 9 best places to live in the North East when it comes to your wellbeing

There are lots of things to consider when it comes to choosing the best place to live, from the quality of schools to job opportunities.

But perhaps the most important is your personal wellbeing.

Where you live can have a big impact on your wellbeing, both mentally and physically.

From the sense of community to the quality of the air you’re breathing and the walks on your doorstep, there are many factors which contribute to your wellbeing.

Garrington Property Finders has listed the best places to live in England and Wales for wellbeing, as part of its overall rankings.

Below are the 9 best places to live in the North East based on wellbeing alone, according to those ratings, listed in reverse order.

If you’re interested in the best places to live overall in the North East, you can find out more here.

You can also see the best places in the North East to live for schools, jobs and transport links here.

What do you think is the most important thing to consider when choosing where to live? Let us know in the comments section.

Sacriston, County Durham, is the 9th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 228th in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £222,768.

1. Sacriston - 9th

Yarm, in Stockton-on-Tees, is the 8th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 214th in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £363,398.

2. Yarm - 8th

Guisborough, in Redcar and Cleveland, is the 7th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 158th in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £295,136.

3. Guisborough - 7th

Egglescliffe, in Stockton-on-Tees, is the 6th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 141st in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £335,317.

4. Egglescliffe - 6th

