These are the 10 most expensive streets to buy a house on in Cleadon

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Cleadon using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Cleadon are located.

1 . West Park Road

2 . West Park Road Over the last five years, houses on West Park Road sold for an average of £1,200,000.

3 . Whitburn Road Over the last five years, houses on Whitburn Road sold for an average of £744,199.

4 . Underhill Road Over the last five years, houses on Underhill Road sold for an average of £722,194.