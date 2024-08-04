These are the 10 most expensive streets to buy a house on in Cleadon

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive Cleadon streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Cleadon using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

Read more: Look around this stunning Cleadon home on the market for almost £1.7million

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Cleadon are located.

You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.

These are the most expensive streets in Cleadon, according to Property Solvers.

1. Most expensive Cleadon streets

These are the most expensive streets in Cleadon, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on West Park Road sold for an average of £1,200,000.

2. West Park Road

Over the last five years, houses on West Park Road sold for an average of £1,200,000. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Whitburn Road sold for an average of £744,199.

3. Whitburn Road

Over the last five years, houses on Whitburn Road sold for an average of £744,199. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Underhill Road sold for an average of £722,194.

4. Underhill Road

Over the last five years, houses on Underhill Road sold for an average of £722,194. | Google Maps

