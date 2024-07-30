These are the nine cheapest streets to buy a house on in South Shields

These are the cheapest streets in South Shields, according to Property Solvers.These are the cheapest streets in South Shields, according to Property Solvers.
By Ryan Smith
Published 30th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers has revealed the cheapest South Shields streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the cheapest streets in South Shields using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the cheapest streets in South Shields are located.

1. John Williamson Street
Over the last five years, houses on John Williamson Street sold for an average of £48,000.

1. John Williamson Street

Over the last five years, houses on John Williamson Street sold for an average of £48,000. | Google Maps

2. Marshall Wallis Road
Over the last five years, houses on Marshall Wallis Road sold for an average of £53,035.

2. Marshall Wallis Road

Over the last five years, houses on Marshall Wallis Road sold for an average of £53,035. | Google Maps

3. Mowbray Mews
Over the last five years, houses on Mowbray Mews sold for an average of £53,333.

3. Mowbray Mews

Over the last five years, houses on Mowbray Mews sold for an average of £53,333. | Google Maps

4. Revesby Street
Over the last five years, houses on Revesby Street sold for an average of £54,000.

4. Revesby Street

Over the last five years, houses on Revesby Street sold for an average of £54,000. | Google Maps

