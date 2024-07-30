These are the nine cheapest streets to buy a house on in South Shields

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the cheapest streets in South Shields using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the cheapest streets in South Shields are located.

1 . John Williamson Street Over the last five years, houses on John Williamson Street sold for an average of £48,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Marshall Wallis Road Over the last five years, houses on Marshall Wallis Road sold for an average of £53,035. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Mowbray Mews Over the last five years, houses on Mowbray Mews sold for an average of £53,333. | Google Maps Photo Sales