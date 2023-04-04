News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
40 minutes ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
58 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Young designers can create a garden for Miller Homes

Young people from across the North East with green fingered design skills can watch their creation bloom, thanks to an exciting competition organised by Miller Homes.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

The leading house builder is encouraging youngsters across three age groups as well as schools and community organisations to come up with the perfect garden for one of their new homes.

And along with a range of exciting prizes, the winning design will be brought to life and feature in the new look show home at phase two of the Stephenson Meadows development at Callerton, Newcastle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition is being launched ahead of Community Garden Week which celebrates community and school gardens across the UK.

Girl watering plants in gardenGirl watering plants in garden
Girl watering plants in garden
Most Popular

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, is hoping that the participants will not only think about what the garden will look like, but also take into consideration plants and flowers that will encourage wildlife and also to think about what would reflect with the development’s commitment to sustainable living.

Read More
Does a doughnut burger sound appealing to you?
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We are really looking forward to seeing what our entrants can come up with and help us to create the perfect environment at our show home at Callerton.

“Not only will they have to show their drawing and painting skills, but we hope they’ll do some research about what fruits, flowers and seeds can really make a positive impact on the environment.

“They might want to include a vegetable patch or herb garden which could be used by the growing community– there are a whole host of exciting possibilities which we hope will be incorporated into the designs.”

The competition is open to three age groups – under eights, nine to 13-year-olds and 14 to 17-year-olds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially anyone interested in taking part is asked to create their design and photograph it and email it to [email protected]

However they need to keep the original artwork as the hope is this will also be incorporated into the show home in some way.

Prizes for the winners include National Trust memberships and a family tickets for the winner in each category to visit Alnwick Garden.

The competition closes on 14 April after which the shortlist will be announced for each category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Miller HomesNorth EastNewcastle