The leading house builder is encouraging youngsters across three age groups as well as schools and community organisations to come up with the perfect garden for one of their new homes.

And along with a range of exciting prizes, the winning design will be brought to life and feature in the new look show home at phase two of the Stephenson Meadows development at Callerton, Newcastle.

The competition is being launched ahead of Community Garden Week which celebrates community and school gardens across the UK.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, is hoping that the participants will not only think about what the garden will look like, but also take into consideration plants and flowers that will encourage wildlife and also to think about what would reflect with the development’s commitment to sustainable living.

He said: “We are really looking forward to seeing what our entrants can come up with and help us to create the perfect environment at our show home at Callerton.

“Not only will they have to show their drawing and painting skills, but we hope they’ll do some research about what fruits, flowers and seeds can really make a positive impact on the environment.

“They might want to include a vegetable patch or herb garden which could be used by the growing community– there are a whole host of exciting possibilities which we hope will be incorporated into the designs.”

The competition is open to three age groups – under eights, nine to 13-year-olds and 14 to 17-year-olds.

Initially anyone interested in taking part is asked to create their design and photograph it and email it to [email protected]

However they need to keep the original artwork as the hope is this will also be incorporated into the show home in some way.

Prizes for the winners include National Trust memberships and a family tickets for the winner in each category to visit Alnwick Garden.

The competition closes on 14 April after which the shortlist will be announced for each category.

