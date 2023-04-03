I love burgers and I love sweets treats so when I found out burger chain Fat Hippo had crossed the two together I just to curious to give it a try.

I headed to the Jesmond restaurant to try The Big D’oh! and after seeing photos and a description of the burger I was sceptical of my reaction to the burger but I was willing to give it a try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the base of the burger is a pink iced doughnut ring with sprinkles inside the burger you will find chilli and lime buttermilk chicken, smoked bacon, bluberry jello and herby cream cheese served with chilli and lime fries.

The Big D'oh burger

As the waitress served the burger to me I picked it apart so I could get a better look at the flavours I was about to taste. I took a drink before biting into the burger and my taste buds must of been so confused by the mix of sweet and savoury all at once.

On the surface this burger shouldn’t work given the different flavours in it but it was strangely nice. My only criticism is the blueberry jello it didn’t seem to fit well with the burger and I think it would have tasted better without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the flavours it actually worked well together and the buttermilk chicken was cooked to perfection and the herb cream cheese wasn’t too overpowering.

Fat Hippo in Jesmond

I didn’t think the iced doughnut ring would work as a burger bun but I was proved wrong as my brain kept telling me to eat more. However I would recommend some wipes when eating this burger as I felt like a toddler with sticky hands from the doughnut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst I enjoyed the weird and wonderful flavours of the burger I must share my appreciation for the chilli and lime fries because they were delicious and I will look for them on every menu when I eat out now.

The chilli wasn’t too spicy and the lemon wasn’t too sweet, the combination of the two was just right.

The Big D’oh burger is only available at Fat Hippo until April 22 so don’t delay in giving the burger a taste.