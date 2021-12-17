BENEFITS EXPERT: Allowance will convert when you reach state pension age

Your Industrial Injuries Benefit will continue to be paid at the current rate as it isn’t affected by your age and is a lifetime assessment.

Q. I currently receive Reduced Earnings Allowance and I am due to retire, I have had confirmation from the DWP that this benefit will end when I reach State Pension Age. I also get Industrial Injuries Benefit, this was a lifetime disability assessment and I believe the disability assessment was 20%.

A. You should not lose the Reduced Earnings Allowance but instead it will convert to Retirement Allowance (unless you are still in employment and if so you are entitled to still get Reduced Earnings Allowance). Retirement Allowance is paid at a lower rate than REA, this is either 25% of your current REA amount or £18.20, whichever of these two figures is the lower amount.

Your Industrial Injuries Benefit will continue to be paid at the current rate as it isn’t affected by your age and is a lifetime assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q. My daughter has recently moved in with me and I plan to claim Child Benefit as well as an increase to my current Universal Credit claim but my ex-partner has advised she won’t withdraw the claim she currently has. I am worried that without additional money I won’t be able to support her. What should I do in this situation?