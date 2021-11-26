BENEFITS EXPERT: How the changes to Universal Credit will affect claimants

These changes will now take effect from 25/10/2021, so anyone with an assessment period on or after this date will potentially benefit.

These changes will now take affect from 25/10/2021, so anyone with an assessment period on or after this date will potentially benefit. It is worth pointing out however that these changes will benefit people in employment (the changes were to the earnings disregard and UC taper was dropped from 63% to 55%). Those claiming UC as job seekers, those on sickness grounds and those with caring responsibilities (whether children or caring for a disabled person) will see no change to their UC.

Readers may also be aware of the court case regarding people on legacy benefits who did not get any additional benefit uplift whereas UC and Working Tax Credit claimants did. The court hearing date was postponed due to judge shortages, however we understand arguments at The High Court concluded Monday 22/11/2021. As of writing there have been no interim decisions issued by The High Court so we have no current indication as to whether they accepted arguments put forward by the applicants.

Q. I am caring for my mother who has spinal problems. She is going into hospital and is expected to be in hospital for around 6 weeks. I understand that her disability benefits will stop after 4 weeks, but I am wondering about my Carer's Allowance payments as I will still be visiting her every day and doing jobs at home for her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A. You are correct that your Mother’s disability benefits will stop after 4 weeks of being in hospital; this is the case for Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and Attendance Allowance, unless paid for a child or someone who is terminally ill.