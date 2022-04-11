Free Go North East bus travel on offer for South Tyneside children until May 7 - here's how to get the deal

Go North East is offering free child journeys.

Between Saturday April 9 and May 7, up to three children aged 11 or under can travel for free on any Go North East service, all day, every day when accompanied by a fare paying adult.

Adults can buy bus tickets on the Go North East app – which also includes live bus times, interactive maps and journey planning.

Ticket on the bus are contactless payment, or cash, and the children travelling for free do not require a ticket.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “The Easter Holidays are always a great opportunity to get out with the kids as a family or with friends and relatives.