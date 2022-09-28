Funding fair to help gain access to grants

The funding fair hosted by Inspire South Tyneside – an infrastructure organisation for the voluntary and community sector across the borough is open to voluntary, community or social enterprise group/organisation (VCSE) working In South Tyneside looking for funding.

The Funding Fair is an opportunity for groups to discuss their needs with Grant-making Trusts face-to-face in an informal setting.

South Shields Town Hall

Participants this year include Sir James Knott Trust, National Lottery Community Fund and Awards for All, Greggs Foundation, Community Foundation, Heritage Lottery, Newcastle Building Society, Karbon Homes, Sir James Knott Trust, North Star Ventures, Joicey Trust, Inspire and Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The event takes place on Thursday, 13 October at the Reception Room, Town Hall, South Shields from 10am until 2pm.