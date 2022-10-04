Jarrow Hall aiming to raise £50,000 to fund outdoor play area

Jarrow Hall, managed by Groundwork South and North Tyneside, has worked with a landscape architect, visitors and families and now have a final design and planning permission to develop an outdoor play area.

The play space will link to major historical events and people and exciting and mysterious myths and legends.

To make the vision become a reality, Groundwork South and North Tyneside is looking to raise £50,000 and as well as any additional funding. A community fundraiser with a target of £1,000 has also been set up to help towards the costs.

Area for the proposed outdoor play space

Groundwork said families and visitors have been able to directly shape the plans for the play space, adding cnversations with community groups and existing site users indicated that the museum and grounds would be improved with the introduction of a play space, historically there has been no play offer at Jarrow Hall.

People felt that given the Anglo-Saxon nature of the farm it was important to design a bespoke feature that added value to the existing offer and was in keeping with the themes of the museum.

Designs and suggestions for development were made available for comment and a landscape architect supported the process of developing the final design, which addresses the historical timeline, encourages exploration of the museum and grounds and sparks imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area for the proposed outdoor play space

Alene Lee, Business and Funding Manager at Groundwork South and North Tyneside said: “The play area will occupy a key location at the entrance to the Anglo-Saxon Farm and Village and will be one of the first things that visitors see as they enter the site

"It will create excitement and promote adventure and learning within a controlled and safe environment that visitors can return to again and again.

“Every pound raised will make a vital difference in building better places and enriching lives, sparking imagination through culture and play at Jarrow Hall Anglo-Saxon Farm Village and Bede Musuem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to donate to the community fundraiser can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/JarrowHallPlayArea

Proposed plans for the outdoor play area